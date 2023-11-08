Cuba and China reinforce political ties

Havana, Nov 8.- Cuba and China are reinforcing their political ties with the visit of the member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shi Taifeng.

The visitor was received this Monday by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who highlighted the continuity and significance of Cuba’s high-level talks with China.

Shi assured that his first visit to Cuba left him a deep impression due to the hospitality and optimism of the Cuban people, the Presidency reported on social networks.

He also met with the vice president of the National Assembly of the Popular Power (Parliament), Ana Mari Machado, and with the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, who highlighted the cooperation between both nations in strategic areas such as telecommunications, biotechnology and health.

Shi Taifeng described as very special, the friendly relations between both peoples, parties and governments.

As part of his work program in Cuba, Shi Taifeng is holding meetings with high party and parliamentary authorities, and visits sites of economic and social interest, including the Mariel Development Zone. (Taken from Prensa Latina)