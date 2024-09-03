Caravan in Panama demands to remove Cuba from US terrorist list

According to a statement issued by the Asociación Martiana de Cubanos Residentes en Panamá (Amcrp), organizer of this type of actions since 2021, the unjust measure of the White House enhances the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the Caribbean nation has been facing for more than six decades.

This list was created by the U.S. State Department unilaterally, thus violating international law and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and was also designed as a mechanism to exert political pressure and justify the approval of hundreds of measures to tighten the economic blockade, according to Amcrp.

This Sunday, the XIII caravan will travel through the main arteries of this capital city, leaving from the University of Panama; and will kick off in a massive act in the emblematic Belisario Porras Park, next to the bust that remembers Cuba’s National Hero, José Martí.

The Amcrp statement, chaired by Humberto Perez, specifies that the inhumane measures established since the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and maintained by current President Joe Biden, have caused numerous havoc in the lives of millions of Cubans. Food and medicine shortages, exacerbated by these economic and financial pressures, have reached unimaginable levels, deeply affecting the Cuban family, the document indicates.

Perez, also coordinator of the Cuban Diaspora in Latin America and the Caribbean, told Prensa Latina that, together with members of social organizations and the National Solidarity Coordinating Committee, they will ask the Government of Panama to denounce the atrocious blockade that has lasted more than 60 years. (Take from Prensa Latina)