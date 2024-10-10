jueves, octubre 10, 2024
ALBA-TCP reiterates denunciation of coup attempt in Colombia

Caracas, Oct 10.- The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Treaty of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) today reiterated its rejection of the coup attempt against Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Jorge Arreaza, had previously denounced the move last Tuesday on his Telegram account, following Petro’s exposure of the attempt.

Arreaza called for “respect for the democratic will of the Colombian people and to neutralize this institutional and oligarchic coup d’état attempt”.

He recalled ALBA-TCP’s warning of September 13, about “the latent and imminent risk of a coup d’état in Colombia”, based on Petro’s denunciations.

Back then, the organization noted that Latin America and the Caribbean “have witnessed a number of destabilization attempts” this year, by means of continuous attacks on the institutional bodies of several countries and direct threats against grass roots leaders and democratically elected politicians. (Take from Prensa Latina)

