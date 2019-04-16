World Trade Union Leaders to Attend Workers’ Congress in Cuba

Havana, Apr 16 .-Around 65 foreign trade union leaders will participate in the 21st Congress of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), which will meet here between April 20 and 24, with 1,200 delegates.

This was revealed in statements to Prensa Latina by the second secretary of the CTC, Carmen Rosa Lopez, who announced that unions such as the general workers’ unions of France and Panama, as well as the construction unions of Belgium and the Central American isthmus, among others, have already confirmed their presence.

They will participate in the opening of the XXI Congress in the Convention Palace, where the opening day will be presented by the secretary general of the CTC, Ulises Guilarte, the central report of the great workers’ event, said López.

She indicated that on April 23, the foreign guests will attend a working session to discuss the internal life of the organization and there ‘they will have the opportunity to greet the national delegates and all Cuban workers.

They will also attend the closing of the Congress on April 24 at the Conventions Palace, he said.

She emphasized that the presence of these foreign workers will give a boost of solidarity to Cuba and its workers in the midst of the current world and Latin American situation, when the United States arises its aggressions against Cuba and intends to revive the old Monroe doctrine. (Prensa Latina)