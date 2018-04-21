World Leaders Congratulate Cuban President

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Diaz-Canel for his election as the new head of State of Cuba and thanked Raul Castro for the many years of fruitful bilateral cooperation.

Havana, Apr 21 .-Several heads of State have congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was elected the Cuban president at the 9th Legislature of the People’s Power National Assembly.

In separate letter to the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raul Castro, Putin expressed gratitude for the cooperation that has existed for years and that has contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.

Putin underlined that Raul Castro enjoys great prestige as a true friend of Russia and a wise and farsighted politician who has done a lot to solve crucial socio-economic task, for the defense of sovereignty and to reinforce Cuba’s stance in the international arena.

For his part, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto congratulated Diaz-Canel for his election by the People’s Power National Assembly as the president of the Councils of State and of Ministers for the 2018-2023 period.

On his Twitter account, Peña Nieto wrote that with the general elections, a new page in Cuba’s history was written.

The Mexican President wished success to the Cuban Parliament and President Diaz-Canel in their new term.

Angolan President Joao Lourenzo also congratulated Diaz-Canel and said in a press release from the Civil House of the president of the Republic that his election as the Cuban president is a transcendental event in the country’s political life, which made the transition to a new generation of leaders with great maturity and wisdom.

Angolans have a rich history of reciprocal friendship, cooperation and solidarity with Cuba, which he wants to strengthen under Diaz-Canel’s leadership, Lourenzo explained in his letter.

For his part, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sent cordial congratulations today to Miguel Diaz-Canel for his election.

In his message, published by the press office of the head of State, Vucic expressed his conviction that ‘he will hold that honorable and demanding post with full responsibility and commitment to the best interest of his country and his people, giving continuity to their glorious tradition of freedom’.

I assure you that ‘in Serbia we will continue to strengthen our traditional relations with Cuba, as well as the friendly ties with the Cuban people’.

Vucic took the opportunity to highlight Cuba’s support for Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, for which he expressed his greatest gratitude.