Vietnam to exhibit over 700 titles at Cuban Book Fair

Havana, Feb 6.- Around 700 titles and some 2,000 copies will bring Vietnam to the 29th International Book Fair (IBF) in Cuba, where it will be the Guest of Honor, according to representatives of its delegation.

Vo Van Phuong, first vice-president of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, said at a press conference that the books, printed in different languages, will delve into the traditional stories, art and literature of his nation.

They will also deal with the culinary potential of Vietnam, its landscapes and beauties, ethnic minorities and the historical relations with Cuba, a country that has been providing solidarity support for six decades.

A panel will be precisely dedicated to celebrate these 60 years of ties at the Fortaleza de San Carlos de la Cabaña, the main IBF headquarters in this capital.

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, made up of 52 writers, critics, artists and leaders, Vo Van Phuong thanked the Cuban government and the Cuban Communist Party for the warm welcome given by Cuba.

The official highlighted the high honor of being the Guest of Honor of the biggest event of the publishing sector in Cuba, an event that he compared to a party and assured that the invitation becomes another sign of the special relations between the two countries.

Without a doubt, relations between Cuba and Vietnam will continue to strengthen, he said.

The IBF will take place from 6 to 16 February, in Havana, with the participation of more than 200 guests from 44 countries.

It will then be extended to the island’s different provinces until its culmination on April 12, in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba. (Latin Press)