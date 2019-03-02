US County Advocates for Understanding and Trade with Cuba

Washington, Mar 2 .- Los Angeles County, California, advocates on Friday because friendship, understanding, trade and tourism prosper between Cuba and the United States.

An official statement delivered by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis to Miguel Fraga, first secretary of the Cuban embassy in the United States, who visited the region, expresses the feeling of more than 10 million inhabitants who live in the 88 cities and 143 unincorporated communities comprising the entity.

After being received by Solis, Fraga carried out a presentation at the University of California in Los Angeles where he exchanged about the reality of Cuba and the bilateral relations and later held a pleasant meeting on February 28 morning with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti.

He visited the City of Bridges in the afternoon where Mayor Valerie Muñoz presented the diplomat and Cuban ambassador Jose Ramon Cabañas some certificates in recognition of the efforts made in favor of the relations between that city and Cuba.

Councilor and former Mayor Violeta Lewis attended the ceremony. She visited Cuba in 2018 accompanying the American baseball team during the annual traditional match between the two countries.

The Cuban diplomat also visited the City of Industry, where he met with members of the local chamber of commerce and businessmen.

During his visit, the Cuban representative expressed his gratitude for the expressions of affection and the declarations of support to the bilateral relations between the two nations, while reiterated that Cuba will continue working ‘for relations with the United States based on goodwill and mutual respect, for the benefit of our countries and peoples.’