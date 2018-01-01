US Blockade Against Cuba Hampers Its Contribution to UN

United Nations, Jan 1 .- The US blockade to Cuba hampers the payment of Cuban financial contributions to the United Nations and stops Cuba from fulfilling in time its own monetary commitments with different international organizations.

That is the way Cuban permanent representative before the UN Anayansi Rodriguez explained to reporters of Premsa Latina, and offered some examples of the situation.

‘Because of this since 2016, Cuba has not been able to pay, and has been able to be elegible for projects and technical cooperation actions under conventions dedicated to ensure the treatment to chemical dangerous products and wastes,’ Rodriguez added.

‘From April 2016 to March 2017, in more than 100 financial entities around the world, the island was affected as a result of the blockade: for example, the closing of accounts, the withholding of funds, the return and cancellation of operations banking, among others,’ she said.

During that period, banks increased by 40, given that the policy of harassment imposed by Washington, which threatens the normal functioning and operation of Cuban institutions, said the ambassador.

Every year, the Secretary General of the United Nations issues a report on the application of the resolution ‘Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’, which includes some of these examples. (Prensa Latina)