US-based organizations ratify commitment to defending Cuba and LatAm

Washington, Dec 29.- Organizations of émigrés from Cuba and Latin America in the US city of Miami, Florida, ratified their commitment to defending the independence, peace and development of the Caribbean island and the region.

In a press release, the Marti Alliance Coalition said that 2020 has been a horrible year for all due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and due to that reason, its members had to cancel public and organizational events, with the exemplary exception of the daily work of Radio Miami, it noted.

In addition to that radio station, the coalition is also made up of the Antonio Maceo Brigade, the Marti Alliance (as an individual organization), the Jose Marti Cultural Association, the Negra Hipolita Bolivarian Circle of Miami and the Association of Women.

We have witnessed how much the enemies do to hinder the possibilities of just and honorable relations among our peoples and Governments (Cuba and the United States), the Coalition criticized.

In that regard, it mentioned the promotion of subversive campaigns, confusion and misinformation in Cuba and abroad on social networks and hegemonic media to try to delegitimize the institutions of the Revolution.

The Coalition repeated its rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, in force for nearly 60 years and tightened by the Donald Trump administration. Add to these the restrictions on travels to Cuba imposed by Washington and the impossibility for our relatives to get visas to travel to the United States, the organization denounced.

It is impossible to list here all the damage caused by Trump’s backward and perverse administration to our rights, wellbeing and the Cuban people’s peace. (Latin Press)