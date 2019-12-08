UN Secretary-General to return to Madrid for COP25

United Nations, Dec 7- The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will return on December 10 to Madrid, Spain, to continue his agenda at the UN conference on climate change, known as COP25, it was announced here.

As reported by the spokesman for the top representative of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres will participate in several events, including the high-level meeting on climate care organized by the United Nations Global Compact and another high-level meeting on climate action world.

The Secretary-General was present at the opening of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and asked the leaders to increase their ambition when it comes to nationally determined contributions.

He also urged to agree on the guidelines for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

While at COP25 next week, the top UN representative will continue to meet with ministers, members of the business community and civil society leaders to reinforce this message, his spokesman said.

Likewise, he will attend the closure of the summit, scheduled for next Friday.

(Prensa Latina)