UN General Assembly President to Travel to Mexico and Cuba

United Nations, Mar 31 .-The president of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, will make official visits to Mexico and Cuba next week, her spokesperson, Monica Grayley, said Friday.

During her stay in each one of those nations, Espinosa will hold meetings with their presidents: of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; and Miguel Diaz Canel of Cuba.

Next Monday Espinosa will travel to Mexico and there will meet with López Obrador, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and other senior officials.

She will also hold talks with representatives of indigenous peoples and visit the UN headquarters in the Federal District to see the work there of the agencies of the multilateral organization.

Next Tuesday, Espinosa will speak in the Senate with members of the Gender Equality Commission, will be received by the National Council on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and will meet with women leaders and other representatives of civil society, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, as well as other members of the Government, said her spokeswoman.

The high representative of the UN will deposit that same day a wreath next to the monument to the independence hero of the National Hero of Cuba, José Martí.

On Friday, April 5, will go to the headquarters of the Federation of Cuban Women, will meet with the UN team in that country and participate in a meeting on multilateralism with students of the Higher Institute of International Relations.

According to Greyley, the president of the General Assembly is expected to return to New York on April 6.