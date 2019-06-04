Trinidad Tourist Pole, South of Cuba, Grows with New Hotels

Havana, Jun 4.- The tourist pole of Trinidad, in the south-center of Cuba, currently expands its capacities with the construction of two new hotels on the Ancon peninsula.

There, the land movement of what will be the hotel Melia Trinidad, whose structural part began to be built, concluded.

Located in one of the best beach areas in the south of Cuba, the facility will operate with a four-star plus category.

Its construction is being carried out through the International Economic Association, a model of foreign investment, reported the Escambray newspaper.

The architect Yeiner Martin said that through this model the foreign part provides the machinery, as well as technology and advice, and Cuba, the working and financial capital for the purchase of national supplies.

A few kilometers away, bulldozers and motor graders remove the land and give the final touches to the earth movement of the future hotel Iberostar Ancon, which will have five-star category.

In the Ancon peninsula are also located the Trinidad del Mar, the Costasur and the hotel Ancon, the latter in the process of expansion.