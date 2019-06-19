They will carry out a Municipal Active of Student Physical Education in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 18.- As a summary of the school year 2018-2019, the municipal active of student physical education will be held on the 20th. The event will take place at the Playa Bonita Marine Exploration Center, an installation located in La Playa community of this territory.

Antonio Fernández Carrero, methodologist of the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), here, said that the appointment will be attended by more than 50 teachers of Recreation, Physical Culture and Sports of general education and special education.

The meeting will evaluate the quality of the class with a contemporary approach, overcoming, the need for research, aimed at finding alternatives that motivate students and the execution of physical exercise from the prophylactic point of view for the benefit of health and healthy recreation. (Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)