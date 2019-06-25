They made plenary of female organization in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 25.- Unity, loyalty and commitment to Vilma Espín Guillois, Fidel, Raúl and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) demonstrated at the opening of the second plenary session of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) committee of the territory, in which were present its 28 members, cadres and leaders of the organization.

At the meeting on Monday it was called to implement in the 92 blocks and more than 420 delegations to this instance, the 18 work objectives approved in the X Congress of the FMC, process that will end on November 30, but its compliance will remain active in a period of five years.

Yadelkis Fajardo Orihuela, president of the women’s alliance in the province, urged to increase in the new stage the exchange with the membership in order to contribute to the strengthening of the Federation at the base and maintain sanitation in the neighborhoods so as not to give truce to the aedes aegypti mosquito through the movement My happy and healthy house.

At the same time,she indicated,to stimulate the production of food in the family courtyards, the girls incorporated to the Active Military Service, the outstanding students, the creation of the Houses of Orientation to the Woman and the Family in each community; to maintain the revolutionary condemnation from the neighborhoods debates to the imperialist blockade to the Island and the popular rejection to the Helms Burton Law.

The 18 objectives related to the functioning and economic indicators of the FMC and the defense of The Largest of the Antilles were analyzed in detail to guarantee the effectiveness of each task that must be accompanied by the youth.

Those attending the second plenary session of the municipal committee of the Federation of Cuban Women, gave voluntary donations of money to contribute to the special contribution of the historic alliance, committing to improve the referred activity in each block and delegation, along with other initiatives.

Melián, in the name of the most inexperienced members, read the poem Mujer cubana, a work in which she emphasized the moral strength of the federated women of the archipelago.

Okenia Valero Vilela, member of the secretary of the FMC in the province, Yusmaris Rodríguez Mendoza, member of the Bureau of the PCC and Darlenis Mojena del Risco, president of the women’s organization in the Santa Cruz region, presided the working day.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)