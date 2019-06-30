They approve in dairy industry of santa cruz the production plan for 2020

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 29.- Managers of the dairy industry of the territory, together with the workers of the entity, approved the production plan to be executed in 2020, after requiring indispensable analyzes in the morning hours of Friday.

In this center, more than one million 340 thousand tons of cow’s milk, 28 of fresh cheese, 24 tons of natural yogurt and 48 thousand gallons of ice cream of different flavors will be produced from January.

In order to gain more efficiency in this period, the sale of minagur, fresh cream and flavored yogurt in foreign currency will increase, the latter being sold to the Pan American store, the Fishing and Industrial Southern Enterprise (EPISUR), the ALISUR Feed Factory and the Base Business Unit (UEB) CULTISUR.

Before concluding the meeting, the Santa Cruz dairy workers condemned the horrendous Helms Burton law, giving life to the Cuban Revolution.

The session was attended by Aloima Torriente Jackson, member of the political-ideological sphere of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Florencio Fuentes Alcalá, director of dairy products at this level.

In addition Humberto Marín Herrera and Jorge Luis Carmenates García, Energy Director and Head of Security and Protection, in the proper order, of the Provincial Dairy Products Company of Camagüey.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)