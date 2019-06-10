Swiss Art in Havana with Collective Exhibition (+ Photos)

Havana, Jun 10 .- A selection of paintings, installations, photographs and utilitarian objects are part of the exhibition currently exhibited by 22 contemporary artists from central Switzerland, in Havana.

Under the title De la isla a la isla (From the Island to the Island) and under the sponsorship of the Swiss Embassy in Cuba, the exhibition will be open until June 28 at the Art and Revolution Gallery in Havana.

The exhibition aims to consolidate cultural relations between Cuba and Switzerland, creating a bridge of peace between the Cuban context and this European nation, which has 18 Swiss islands, represented by the artists through their geological and artistic history, practical information and travel itineraries.

With the exhibition, the artists intend to bring the Cuban public closer to the geography, customs, and clothing and visual arts characteristic of those areas as well as to establish the existing points of contact between the two countries despite being in different time zones.

The list of artists participating in the exhibition includes Beat Bracher, Bruno Muller, Claudia Bucher, Dogan Firuzbay, Eve Lene, Felix Khun, Henri Spaeti, Sylvan Muller, Ursula Stalder and Verena Rngli.