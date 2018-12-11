Successful Concert by Cuba’s Buena Fe Makes Headlines in Bolivia
Abya Yala Television and state-owned TV Bolivia channels posted on social media some moments of the concert, attended by about 500 people at the headquarters of the State Vice Presidency because, due to operational reasons, it could not be held in the auditorium of Casa Grande del Pueblo as planned.
Buena Fe’s concert concluded at about 22:00 hours, local time, with expressions of brotherhood between Bolivia and Cuba.
Culture and Tourism Minister Wilma Alanoca, Minister of the Presidency Alfredo Rada; the president of the House of Deputies, Gabriela Montaño; the ambassadors from Cuba and Argentina, and several cultural personalities, attended the concert.
Buena Fe previously performed in the cities of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba. (Prensa Latina)