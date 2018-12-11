Successful Concert by Cuba’s Buena Fe Makes Headlines in Bolivia

La Paz, 11 dec.- The successful performance in La Paz by the Cuban duet Buena Fe, made up of Israel Rojas and Yoel Martinez, who are currently on their first tour of Bolivian cities, made headlines on local media on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the musicians sang for almost two hours many songs composed during their career of more than 16 years, as well as others composed by Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez and the Argentinean musician Fito Paez, in front of an emotional audience, members of the Cuban medical brigade and Cuban residents in Bolivia, Cambio newspaper reported.

Abya Yala Television and state-owned TV Bolivia channels posted on social media some moments of the concert, attended by about 500 people at the headquarters of the State Vice Presidency because, due to operational reasons, it could not be held in the auditorium of Casa Grande del Pueblo as planned.

Buena Fe’s concert concluded at about 22:00 hours, local time, with expressions of brotherhood between Bolivia and Cuba.

Culture and Tourism Minister Wilma Alanoca, Minister of the Presidency Alfredo Rada; the president of the House of Deputies, Gabriela Montaño; the ambassadors from Cuba and Argentina, and several cultural personalities, attended the concert.

Buena Fe previously performed in the cities of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba. (Prensa Latina)