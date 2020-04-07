St. Lucia’s solidarity group thanks Cuban help against Covid-19

Castries, April 7.- The Cuba-Santa Lucia Humanistic Solidarity Association welcomed on Monday the Cuban medical brigade that is helping this country to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the solidarity group underlines that the assistance of this brigade not only represents support in the fight against the pandemic, but also represents the solidarity, collaboration and deep ties of friendship that have existed between Cuba and Saint Lucia for more than 40 years.

‘This humanitarian act in this moment of uncertainty continues to be an example to the world,’ the text emphasizes.

In this regard, the Association, on behalf of the people of St. Lucia, expressed its deep appreciation to the brigade of doctors and nurses, who will serve as front-line medical professionals in the various hospitals and health institutions.

A total of 113 doctors, nurses and biomedical engineers arrived in Saint Lucia on March 27th to assist this country, at the request of their government and as a sign of the close ties of friendship, collaboration and solidarity that unite the two nations.

Doctors, nurses and biomedical engineers are part of this detachment of the Cuban Henry Reeve Brigade, who will share in Saint Lucia their experience in the treatment and control of infectious diseases, such as the new strain of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. (Prensa Latina)