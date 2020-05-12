Sri Lanka thanks Cuba for migrant workers in Haiti

Colombo, May 12.- Cuba, at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, sent a medical team to attend the health needs of Sri Lankan migrant workers in Haiti, it was reported in Colombo.

This is another example of Cuba’s commitment to humanity at a time of need and true friendship between the two countries, the Daily News highlighted.

The Sri Lankan government conveyed its deep appreciation to the governments of Cuba and Haiti for their support and cooperation, the newspaper noted.

The Cuban medical team, made up of five members, arrived in the facilities located in the Caracol industrial park, in northeast Haitian region, on May 7, where most of the Sri Lankan workers live, the publication noted. (Prensa Latina)