Solidarity Brigade to Celebrate Anniversary of Cuban Revolution

Havana, Dec 29 .-Members of the 36th Southern Cross Cuba solidarity brigade on Friday began an intense agenda to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution in Cuba.

At the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp, in the western province of Artemisa, the vice president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the People (ICAP), Jose Prieto, officially welcomed the twenty activists from Australia and New Zealand.

During the ceremony, at which a wreath was laid before the monument to Mella, the ICAP vice president highlighted the pride of the institution for having friends like those who make up this contingent, who together with other friendship groups are a strong protective shield of the Cuban nation.

For her part, the Australian activist Maria Ilario thanked ICAP for the reception of the members of the Souther Cross brigade, and assured that they came to Cuba to continue defending the revolutionary process.

The brigade’s program includes talks with authorities, tours of villages, as well as their participation in agricultural work before attending a gala of the National Ballet of Cuba dedicated to the anniversary of the independence struggle on January 1.

As of January 2, the members of the contingent will visit the central provinces of Ciego de Avila, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, where they will visit centers of social interest.

During their stay in those territories, they will recall the Caravan of Freedom, a route of more than 1,000 kilometers followed by the Rebel Army after the triumph of the Revolution, a journey that lasted from January 2 to 8, 1959.

On their return to Havana, the activists from Australia and New Zealand will participate on January 8, in an event on the 60th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s arrival in Havana.

On January 15, the brigade members will conclude their visit to Cuba with a sports race to condemn the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades. (Prensa Latina)