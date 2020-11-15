Scotland’s legislator nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize

London, Nov 15.- Legislator Neil Findlay became the second member of the Scottish Parliament to nominate Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the Solidarity with Cuba Campaign (CSC), the representative of the Scottish Labor Party formalized his request in a letter sent to the Norwegian committee in charge of awarding the annual prize.

In his letter, Findlay highlighted that since its creation in 2005, the contingent of Cuban healthcare professionals has served four million people in 45 countries, regardless of geographical or political borders.

The basic principles of the Henry Reeve Contingent are health, peace, humanism and solidarity, the parliamentarian wrote, according to what the CSC reported to Prensa Latina.

The formal nomination made on Friday by Findlay is added to that made last week by another Scottish Parliament’s member, Elaine Smith, and others similar presented by British academics Helen Colley and Helen Yaffe, and the UK Labor Party lawmaker Grahame Morris. (Prensa Latina)