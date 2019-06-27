Santa Cruz fishermen work for favorable results

Santa Cruz del Sur, Jun 27.- Fishermen of the flake fleet at the Industrial Fisheries Enterprise of Santa Cruz del Sur (EPISUR) are immersed in these days in the capture of the biajaiba, stage where the species shows a greater presence in the Cayos of the south of Camagüey.

In these tasks the crews of Ferrocementos 06 and 22 are the main protagonists, along with other boats of the same type and the Plastic 53, where their members play an important role in the actions.

As part of this task, the work is intensified both in the scavenger boats and in the reception and processing area of ​​the southern industry, for which they already add more than 35 tons obtained a few days after the start of the campaign, on 20 June.

According to Fidel Sosa Pérez, Director of Fishing Operations in the entity, this activity is carried out with chinchorro bowling, which is the art of fishing that is used mainly in deeper waters.

The unit in the crews manifests itself as an essential factor to obtain favorable results in the installation, which allow this marine species to reach the Santa Cruz residents through the sales points of the D’Lamares chain.

The biajaiba bullfight represents one of the main fishing activities in which the men of the sea are involved in EPISUR, which are also prepared for the release of the lobster ban in the first days of July.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)