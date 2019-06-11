Santa Cruz del Sur preparatory seminar for school year 2019-2020

Santa Cruz del Sur, Jun 11.- In a meeting to strengthen the management structure of the Ministry of Education (MINED) of the town, the preparatory seminar will be converted with a view to the school year 2019-2020, which began on Monday and will conclude the Wednesday of the current week in the facilities of the Playa Bonita marine explorers center.

Tania Molina Noda, director of Education here, in the opening words of the event, said it was dedicated to Fidel and the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. The official said that the biggest challenge of all Santa Cruz teachers is to raise the quality of the teaching-educational process.

The three days will allow the cadres and methodologists of the institution to better organize the beginning and development of the coming lecture period starting in September, through the exchange of experiences and innovative ideas to socialize the pedagogical practices.

During these three days the work will be carried out in commissions, which will analyze the prioritized objectives of the MINED in 2018 and the actions for the upcoming educational period and the vocational training and professional orientation of the current generations.

In addition, the current situation of the Educate your Child program, the methodological and scientific work and the new ways of working in the third improvement of the National Education System, among others.

The meeting was chaired by Marilín Alfonso Martínez, assistant manager of MINED at the provincial level, Miriadis López Álvarez, member of the Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Rafael Alcalá Rodriguez vice president of the popular power espectively. (Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)