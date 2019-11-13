Russian delegation attends Havana’s 500th anniversary celebrations

Havana, Nov 13.- A delegation of the Russia-Cuba Friendship Society (SARC) is in this capital to participate in the celebrations to mark the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana and the 55 years of the group.

President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, welcomed the delegation, headed by its President, Aleksei M. Lavrov, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation.

González highlighted the joint work between ICAP and SARC in the preparation of the 19th European Solidarity with Cuba Meeting, scheduled for July 2020 in Moscow.

For his part, Lavrov highlighted that his country has seen several festivals dedicated to the Cuban capital, and expressed satisfaction on being in Havana to celebrate its half millennium.