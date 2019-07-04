Pastors for Peace Members Denounce Activation of Helms-Burton Act

Havana, Jul 4 .-US student Marie Morales, member of the 30th edition of the Caravan of Pastors for Peace denounced in Havana the activation of Title III of Helms-Burton Act.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Morales expressed her support for the Cuban people, who have suffered for almost 60 years the worsening of the US-imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The economic siege not only harms Cubans in important social sectors such as health, but also it affects Americans and limits exchange between both nations, the student stated.

She also noted that the blockade affects a large number of low-income Americans who could enroll in medicine or access to training courses in different medical branches in Cuba.

The members of the Pastors for Peace caravan guard with zeal the legacy of friendship between the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and the leader of this religious organization Lucius Walker (1930-2010). (Prensa Latina)