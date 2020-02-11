Palestinians condemn Deal of the Century, thank Cuba for solidarity

Cairo, Feb 10.- Members of the Palestinian Women’s Federation in Egypt today rejected the Deal of the Century forged in the United States and thanked Cuba for its support in the defense of the historic rights claimed by their people.

In a meeting with the island’s ambassador, Tania Aguiar, the executive director of the group assured that the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara continue to be an inspiration to those who, from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank or other places, are demanding justice in order to enjoy a fully sovereign state.

We reiterate our support to them in that just battle. Our country condemns the so-called Deal of the Century for constituting a violation of the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to their sovereignty within a free state with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, the diplomat stressed.

In the course of the conversation, the women, most of whom have refugee status, took an interest in the current situation of the Cuban nation after more than half a century of blockade by successive U.S. administrations.

Ours is a genuine revolution, emanating from the people and it is the people who keep it alive. I believe that this is one of our great strengths to face all kinds of aggressions and campaigns, Aguiar stressed.

Aguiar explained some of the measures taken by the island’s government to circumvent the economic, commercial, and financial siege well-known as the greatest obstacle to national development, a hostile policy that was intensified with the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House.

Cuba -he added- has never given in on matters of principle. Despite the United States’ aggressiveness, we have been willing to hold talks based on premises such as mutual respect.

The Deal of the Century grants Palestine limited autonomy within a homeland consisting of non-contiguous areas. (Latin Press)