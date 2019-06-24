Next to be held in Santa Cruz Conference of combatants of the Cuban revolution association

Santa Cruz del Sur, Jun 23.- On the coming 29th of June, 80 delegates representing the more than 60 grassroots organizations (AB) of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) of the town will be present in the V Municipal Conference of the patriotic institution to analyze the results of work in the period from 2014 to 2018.

As a vanguard detachment strongly linked to the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the socialist conquests of the Cuban people, it will evaluate aspects that will lead to better execution of tasks in the next period.

Ernesto Navaja Ramos, president of the ACRC, here, said the reporter will discuss the leading role of the AB in the community and the link with the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Government at this level.

In addition, the results of self-financing, the presence in morning events and events organized by the schools themselves, the active assistance to popular recreational shooting, the attention to combatants with greater needs, among others.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)