New Cuban drug shows high efficacy in skin cancer treatment

Holguin, Cuba, Nov 9.- The favorable results of the use of the Cuban medicine HeberFeron for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, were recognized today by cancer specialists in this eastern Cuban city.

According to research conducted by Dr. Yenny Maria Patiño, the effectiveness of the drug -produced in the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Havana- was verified in the totality of patients included in a study. The Anatomical Pathology specialist explained that samples from two groups were analyzed. The first was made up of 40 participants in a clinical trial conducted at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Provincial University Hospital, and the other of 80 patients who were treated in primary health care centers.

In both cases, in week 16, when the treatment was evaluated, there was no longer any presence of this cancer, the most frequent type of skin cancer.

For her part, Dr. Yanelis Pereda detected that the medicine also favorably imapcted on lesions close to that being treated, which confirms the wider benefits of its application.

Pereda highlighted among the other benefits of the Cuban drug the improved healing and the possibility of reducing the risks of mutilations, when presented as an therapeutic alternative.

The province of Holguin, pioneer in the use of this drug, currently enjoys some of the best results in its application and has full coverage in the primary and secondary health care systems of the territory.

HeberFeron is a unique generic drug of its kind in the world, which among its benefits reduces the appearance of new lesions. (Prensa Latina)