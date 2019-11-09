New Cuban drug shows high efficacy in skin cancer treatment
In both cases, in week 16, when the treatment was evaluated, there was no longer any presence of this cancer, the most frequent type of skin cancer.
For her part, Dr. Yanelis Pereda detected that the medicine also favorably imapcted on lesions close to that being treated, which confirms the wider benefits of its application.
Pereda highlighted among the other benefits of the Cuban drug the improved healing and the possibility of reducing the risks of mutilations, when presented as an therapeutic alternative.
The province of Holguin, pioneer in the use of this drug, currently enjoys some of the best results in its application and has full coverage in the primary and secondary health care systems of the territory.
HeberFeron is a unique generic drug of its kind in the world, which among its benefits reduces the appearance of new lesions. (Prensa Latina)