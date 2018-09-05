New Boulevard Joins Camaguey Heritage in Cuba

Camaguey, Cuba, Sep 5 .-The inauguration of a new boulevard as part of the Museum of the Railway Theme Park has become the most recent attraction of this city whose Historic Center is a World Heritage Site.

Within the first phase of the largest construction work carried out by the Office of the Historian of the City of Camaguey (OHCC), located in central-eastern Cuba, the boulevard exhibits two of the oldest locomotives in the country, whose manufacture dates back to 1882 and 1890.

The section next to the Plaza Hotel has a marked commercial character and includes cafeteria services, run by the Provincial Tourism Company of Santa Maria City, an entity that opened a building at the beginning of the year with the aim of becoming the Camaguey Cigar House, also located in the heritage area.

The place is also attractive to foreign visitors, especially from Canada, France, Italy, Russia and the United States, encouraged by the local culture.

Besides its commercial character, the work also aims to spread the historical and cultural influence of the railway in the region, which emerged in the first half of the 19th century, when the route from Port-au-Prince to Nuevitas had become the seventh in Cuba, thanks to Gaspar Betancourt Cisneros.

Valuable architectural, documentary and industrial exponents are rescued with the constructive operation; an action that in turn contributes to the preservation of the intangible heritage of the city.

Traditional urban elements such as cobblestones dating back more than a century, characterize the area, which fulfills all the requirements in its setting, with lighting systems and fixtures to become the preferred boulevard for passersby of the city, founded in 1514. (Prensa Latina)