Network of molecular biology laboratories grows in Cuba

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Dec 19.- This central Cuban province is building a modern molecular biology laboratory, attached to the Dr. Faustino Perez University of Medical Sciences, health specialists state on Friday.

Manuel Rivero, health director in this province, told Prensa Latina that with this laboratory, the country continues establishing a solid network of high-level scientific centers to diagnose the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

The laboratory will start operating in the first months of 2021 to contribute to contain the disease, Rivero said.

The health director explained that the biology laboratory will cover the health situation of the territory and test those who arrive from abroad, as well as offer services to neighboring provinces in very precise tests. (Prensa Latina)