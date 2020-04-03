Netherlands: U.S. offends the world by blocking Cuba
Despite the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres´s call to solidarity, hope and political will to overcome the present crisis as real united nations, Washington is seeking more hatred and blockades amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The signing parties pointed out that the end of U.S. aggressiveness towards Cuba is a matter of justice, decency and human conduct.
This flagrant and constant violation of human rights are also a drawback to medical cooperation Cuba is sending to other nations affected by the new Covid-19 pandemic.
According to NCPN and CJB, Cuba boasts a 56-year history of solidarity, which has been materialized through its health assistance amid different crisis situations worldwide, such as Cholera in Haiti and Ebola in Western Africa. (Prensa Latina)