Netherlands: U.S. offends the world by blocking Cuba

The Hague, The Netherlands, April 3 .-Dutch communist organizations have warned that blocking Cuba, the U.S. government is offending an international community deeply involved in fighting the new Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the Cuban Embassy, the New Communist Party of the Netherlands (NCPN) and the Communist Youth Movement (CJB) stated the nearly-six-decade economic, commercial and financial U.S. blockade against Cuba is the most severe and prolonged unilateral and illegal coercive sanction against any country worldwide.

Despite the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres´s call to solidarity, hope and political will to overcome the present crisis as real united nations, Washington is seeking more hatred and blockades amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The signing parties pointed out that the end of U.S. aggressiveness towards Cuba is a matter of justice, decency and human conduct.

This flagrant and constant violation of human rights are also a drawback to medical cooperation Cuba is sending to other nations affected by the new Covid-19 pandemic.

According to NCPN and CJB, Cuba boasts a 56-year history of solidarity, which has been materialized through its health assistance amid different crisis situations worldwide, such as Cholera in Haiti and Ebola in Western Africa. (Prensa Latina)