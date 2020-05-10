NAM calls for less sanctions and more solidarity

Havana, May 9.- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) called for an end to coercive measures that prevent countries from giving an effective response to the crisis and favored greater solidarity.

It is the will of the NAM expressed in the final declaration of the virtual summit held on May 4 to address the response to the pandemic that has hit the entire planet since early 2020.

Nations such as Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran are facing the restrictions imposed -the vast majority- by the United States, whose current government, far from easing them, strengthens them.

The presidents of those countries denounced in the virtual forum the increasing aggressions by Washington in the context of the spreading of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the intensification of unilateral coercive measures.

They also called on the international community to take urgent and effective actions to eliminate the use of such hostile policies to guarantee the effectiveness of the national responses to the pandemic.

The Movement also expressed its support for the United Nations initiatives to fight the spread of the new coronavirus and supported the actions by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the multilateral organization and the NAM play an important role in a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that no country -whatever its size and wealth- can manage this health crisis on its own: the multilateral system is necessary to respond to the pandemic.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the forum that despite the huge restrictions imposed by the prolonged US blockade, Cuba has guaranteed its people’s right to health care with the participation of the whole society.