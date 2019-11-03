More than 55 countries will attend the International Fair of Havana

Havana, Nov 2.- More than 55 countries will attend the 37th International Fair of Havana (FIHAV), scheduled to open next Monday with a total of 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, according to an official source.

In his Twitter account, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, said the event confirms the failure of US policy to isolate this country.

At a recent press conference, the official denounced the growing hostility of Donald Trump’s government when applying measures such as the prohibition of cruise travel or the limitation of remittances.

According to Malmierca, at least 14 official delegations, headed by ministers and high-ranking officials, have already confirmed their presence in FIHAV, which will take place from November 4 to 8 at the capital’s Expocuba fairgrounds.

He stressed that during the event several activities will be held, among which he mentioned an investment forum, which will include the launch of the new Foreign Investment Opportunity Portfolio in Cuba.