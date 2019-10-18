MITM Americas represents a particular boost for Cuban tourism

Havana, Oct 18.- With the holding for the second consecutive year of the MITM Americas meeting in Havana, today Cuban tourism is receiving a further boost, this time focused on meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) travel.

To better understand this backdrop, it is important to remember that MITM Events is a Spanish company with a global impact in a highly dynamic travel sphere.

For this reason, Cuban Minister of Tourism Manuel Marrero, at the opening of the 23rd edition of MITM Americas, expressed his satisfaction that the Hotel Nacional of this city, a symbol of hospitality and tradition, was chosen as the venue for such an event.

The 23rd MITM Americas, which will conclude tomorrow, Friday, today enters a phase in which delegates travel to different Cuban tourist attractions, and learn more about the travel industry here.

The meeting brings together 600 executives, tour operators, travel agents and other specialists from 65 nations, of which only 80 will negotiate contacts, representing a particular demand and impeccable seriousness.

The meeting aims at the development of one of the most dynamic tourist sectors on a global level. Cuba, through Mintur, has trusted MITM since 2000, when for the first time a Cuban delegation attended MITM Americas in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Prensa Latina)