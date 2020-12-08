Mexican newspaper pays tribute to Cuban singer Omara Portuondo

Mexico, Dec 7.- La Jornada newspaper paid tribute to Cuban singer Omara Portuondo in an lengthy article in which it recalled that the diva turned 90 in October.

The feature included a brief interview with the famous singer who reemerged to the world with the legendary Buena Vista Social Club band, where she showed that neither her voice nor her vocal chords have given way over the years.

Healthy, attractive and Cuban, that is how Omara describes herself when she turned 90. The legend of Cuban music, born on October 29, 1930, in Havana, said she feels very young when referring to her birthday, La Jornada reported.

The singer of ‘La era esta pariendo un corazon’ (The era is giving birth to a heart) announced her tour ‘Omara Siempre en movimiento’ in Asia, Europe and Oceania, but as it was her alleged farewell from stages, she called it ‘El ultimo beso’ (The Last Kiss), but she had to cancel her performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite her age, when many are in retirement or absent, Portuondo continues her lively artistic life. ‘I still have a long way to go,’ and said that so far, she would like to continue doing what she does. (Prensa Latina)