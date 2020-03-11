Japan ratifies interest in Cuban medicines against COVID-19

Tokyo, Mar 11.- Japanese Vice-Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Kojima Toshifumi has reaffirmed the interest in cooperation with Cuba in health, diplomatic sources reported in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to a note from the Cuban Embassy in Tokyo, the announcement was expressed during a meeting between Kojima Toshifumi, who is also a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, and Cuban Ambassador Miguel Ramirez.

Ramirez explained to his host Cuba’s progress in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, and commented about its internationally recognized products, the note states.

The head of Cuban diplomacy gave Kojima Toshifumi a sample of the Cuban drug Policosanol, commonly known as PPG, intended to treat ischemic cerebrovascular diseases, and registered for its production and commercialization in the island since July 19, 2019.

Hideki Tarumi, Director General of the Pharmaceutical Safety and Environmental Health Bureau, and Kazuho Taguchi, Director of Global Health Cooperation, also attended the meeting. (Prensa Latina)