Italy illuminates Havana on its 500th anniversary

Havana, Oct 31.- On the occasion of the celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana, the Luci d’Artista project, by scenographer Carmelo Giammello, will illuminate on Wednesday Galiano Avenue in this capital, as a preamble to the 22nd Italian Culture Week in Cuba.

The initiative is part of the Avenida Italia (Galiano) Festival which will host, from November 5 to 7, the performance of Italian groups with Cuban artists; and includes the exchange with the Havana community and the tasting of more than 12,000 Italian cold cuts and pastas.

The project, first in the island, reproduces the Milky Way Constellations, with its more than 10 panels and light spheres, and recreates the public lighting works carried out for the Christmas holidays in Italy since 1998.

The beautiful Planetarium light, which make up the Luci d’Artista collections, will illuminate the central Havana street for two years and its installation has been possible thanks to the Agency for Economic and Cultural Exchange (AICEC), as part of the collaboration ties between both nations.

In unison, the Havana luminaries will be lit along to the lights by artist Roberto Cuoghi, who will illuminate the Italian San Carlo square, in tribute to the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo Da Vinci.

The heritage works ceded by the Turin mayor’s office will attract visitors and mark the beginning of the celebrations for the 500th anniverasry of Wonder City.