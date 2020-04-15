Italian Minister calls Cuba’s aid an extraordinary example

Rome, Apr 15.- The Italian Minister of Public Administration, Fabiana Dadone, described Cuba’s assistance to combat Covid-19 in the Piedmont region as an extraordinary example of solidarity and collaboration.

In a comment published on Facebook, Dadone referred to the arrival the day before of a team of 38 Cuban health collaborators in the city of Turin, to ‘help the health personnel of Piedmontese hospitals who have been working tirelessly for weeks to counter this epidemic’.

After referring to the ravages caused by the disease in that northern Italian region, the official indicated that ‘too many people died and many are trying every day, without stopping, to help those infected and prevent the spread of this virus.’

One last effort is necessary, without letting your guard down, both in Piedmont and in the rest of Italy, said Dadone, who in conclusion wrote: ‘Thank you Cuba, Be strong Piedmont’.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who spoke earlier, thanking Cuba, described the arrival of the 21 doctors and 16 nurses as ‘beautiful news’.

These recognitions add to the numerous examples of sympathy and gratitude paid to the Cuban health professionals since their arrival in the Piedmontese capital, where they were received with multiple expressions of affection.

This is the second group of members of the ‘International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, Henry Reeve’ sent by Cuba at the request of the authorities of the Lombardy and Piedmont regions.

The former, made up of 36 doctors, 15 nursing graduates and a logistics specialist, has been working since March 22 at a field hospital in Crema, a Lombard city of about 34,000 inhabitants. (Prensa Latina)