International Meeting in Cuba of Teachers and Students of Ballet

Havana, Mar 6 .-Students and ballet teachers from several countries will exchange in Cuba about artistic education, from March 25 to April 7, announced the event’s president, Ramona de Saa.

The International Meeting of Academies for the teaching of ballet is a unique event of its kind in the world and the 24th edition will take place in this capital, at the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School.

The event will be inaugurated with a gala at the National Theater and will be dedicated to one of the founders of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), the great choreographer Alberto Alonso, who passed away in 2007.

This year, participants come from nations such as Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Brazil, the United States, Spain, Canada, Peru and Puerto Rico, which is coming for the first time to the event and promises a delegation of 61 members.

For 10 days, apprentices enrolled in the event can take lessons in physical preparation, tips, repertoire, choreographic composition, character dances and classical duo, among several subjects.

The director of the meeting of academies, Ramona de Saa, confirmed that she will give keynote speeches on methodology of the teaching of the Cuban school of ballet, accompanied by the physical trainer Jose Candia, and the historian of the BNC, Miguel Cabrera.

As usual, the optional workshops include complementary disciplines for any artistic profession such as acting, makeup, dance criticism, folklore, physical preparation, Pilates in the context of ballet, Spanish dance and character dances.

The current event includes galas dedicated to Margarita de Saa (March 29), Francisco Salgado (March 30), Elfrida Maller (March 31), Lorna Burdsal (April 1), all in the National Theater.

Within the event, from April 3 to 6, two contests will be held: one for children and one for choreography, presided over by De Saa and Alberto Mendez, respectively.

The juries will also be composed of the first dancers of the BNC, Viengsay Valdes and Anette Delgado; and teachers Roberto Machado and Diana Farias from Mexico; Tom Bosma from Holland; Liana Tosin from Colombia; Carlos Paolillo from Venezuela; and Víctor Alexander from the United States.

In addition, the courts are integrated by Gino Labate from Italy; Alfa Rodriguez from the Dominican Republic; Idania Wambrug and Jorge Abril from Cuba. (Prensa Latina)