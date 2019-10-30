Institutions grant important prizes to Cuban naval entities
The first working day of the 33rd Ordinary General Assembly of the mentioned Federation, taking place in Havana, concluded with these awards, the note says.
These medals were granted by President Pro Tempore of FIDALMAR Admiral (R) Miguel Angel Vergara Villalobos and Executive Vice President of that entity, Cuban Jose Miguel Diaz Escrich.
Both figures led the 28-delegate group of the maritime and naval leagues and associations of Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Curaçao, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain and Cuba participating in this 33rd Assembly.
The occasion was also conducive so that the Pro-Navy National Association of Peru distinguishes the Villa de San Cristobal de La Habana with the highest Institutional Decoration, the Medal of Honor to the Pro-Navy Merit in Master’s Degree.