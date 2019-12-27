Increasing exports, a priority for Cuban economy
During his most recent appearance before the National Assembly of People’s Power, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said that exports are expected to grow by 3.7 percent in the coming year.
Within this expansion, a significant contribution is expected from items such as tourism, telecommunications, mining, bio-pharmaceutical and seafood products, tobacco, sugar, rum, charcoal and honey.
Thus, the export plans during the coming year include 860,000 tons of sugar, 53,000 tons of nickel and an increase in tobacco sales capable of reporting nearly 300 million dollars.
Gil also said that the Special Development Zone of Mariel has already approved 50 business projects, with a committed investment that exceeds 2,600 million dollars and generates more than 7,400 jobs in productive activities of vital importance to the economy. (Prensa Latina)