Hotel Nacional of Cuba nominated for major tourist award
The WTA 2020 final will be held in Moscow, as the Russian capital received the title of Best Destination City in this year’s edition.
Among the nominations for Cuba’s Leading Hotel Suite 2020 are the Presidential Suite of the Hotel Nacional, the Lorca Presidential Suite of the Hotel Kempinski and the Level Master Suite Room of the Melia Cohiba.
Spokeswoman for the Hotel Nacional, Aeleen Ortiz, recalled that the establishment is the leader of the hotel industry in Cuba, hence the interest of the WTA.
The World Travel Awards were created in 1993 and are considered the Oscars of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.
In the past 12 months, WTA gala ceremonies have been held in Jamaica for North America and the Caribbean, Abu Dhabi for the Middle East, Mauritania for Africa and the Indian Ocean, and Madeira, Portugal, for the European region.
In the case of Latin America, the headquarters of the ceremony was La Paz, Bolivia, and in Asia and Oceania it was Phu Quoc, Vietnam.
Moreover, Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, east of Moscow, was chosen as the venue for the awards ceremony for 2021. (Latin Press)