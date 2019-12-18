Hotel Nacional of Cuba nominated for major tourist award

Havana, Dec 18.- An official statement from the Hotel Nacional of Cuba in this capital informed that the facility is nominated for the 2020 World Travel Awards (WTA), considered the ‘Oscars’ of the hotel industry.

The message indicates that the Nacional appears in the category of Cuba’s Leading Hotel 2020 along with others such as the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, Hotel Florida, Iberostar Parque Central and Melia Cohiba (all in Havana), and Melia Cayo Coco in northeastern Cuba.

The WTA 2020 final will be held in Moscow, as the Russian capital received the title of Best Destination City in this year’s edition.

Among the nominations for Cuba’s Leading Hotel Suite 2020 are the Presidential Suite of the Hotel Nacional, the Lorca Presidential Suite of the Hotel Kempinski and the Level Master Suite Room of the Melia Cohiba.

Spokeswoman for the Hotel Nacional, Aeleen Ortiz, recalled that the establishment is the leader of the hotel industry in Cuba, hence the interest of the WTA.

The World Travel Awards were created in 1993 and are considered the Oscars of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

In the past 12 months, WTA gala ceremonies have been held in Jamaica for North America and the Caribbean, Abu Dhabi for the Middle East, Mauritania for Africa and the Indian Ocean, and Madeira, Portugal, for the European region.

In the case of Latin America, the headquarters of the ceremony was La Paz, Bolivia, and in Asia and Oceania it was Phu Quoc, Vietnam.

Moreover, Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, east of Moscow, was chosen as the venue for the awards ceremony for 2021. (Latin Press)