Havana World Music Festival brings bands from eight countries to Cuba

Havana, March 14.- The Havana World Music (HWM) Festival, scheduled for March 19-21, will bring together 17 bands from eight countries in the capital, according to organizers.

Rodrigo Amarante (Brazil), Lin Cortes (Spain), La Dame Blanche (France-Cuba), Toke (Germany), Wesli (Haiti-Canada), and the local Real Project, Kelvis Ochoa, Descemer Bueno and Danay Suarez are some of the artists confirmed for the event.

Other musicians who have already announced their presence at the seventh edition of the event are urban music producer Waahli (Canada), the Havana Meets Kingston project, which brings together musicians from Cuba and Jamaica, percussionist and singer Brenda Navarrete, the Nengon Kiriba lineup and the band Toques del Rio.

Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez will be in charge of opening the event on the 19th, which will be held at the Club 500 in the Jose Antonio Echeverria recreational complex.

The event will also host young Cuban groups selected through the HWM Primera Base call, a contest that promotes the work of new artists based on the island and has revealed to the public bands like Cimafunk, Los Locos Tristes or La Reyna y La Real.

The Festival began in 2014 and its stages have seen artists of the stature of Fuel Fandango, Sargento Garcia, Los Van Van and the Mexican Institute of Sound. (Prensa Latina)