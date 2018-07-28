Giant Guayabera to be Paraded in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Sancti Spiritus, Jul 28 .-The giant guayabera that protects the House that bears the name of the national garment, the only institution of its kind in Cuba, will march through the streets of this Sancti Spiritus town, founded in 1514.

The route, which is part of the festivities for the Santiago Espirituano -is from the 18th century- includes Avenida de los Mártires, from the Central Platform to the central Serafín Sánchez Valdivia park.

This garment, three meters wide and five meters long, will be hoisted in the Rubén Martínez Villena Provincial Library, formerly the El Progreso Cultural Society, and is one of the activities incorporated into the traditional Santiago Espirituano in 2009.

In Sancti Spíritus, the fourth village founded by the Spanish conquerors in the island, on July 25 is celebrated the Day of the Absent Sancti Spiritus citizen-this time dedicated to the composer and singer Lourdes Caro- and the Day of the Guayabera.

Made by the artisan Fidel Díaz, the piece exhibits on the label the city’s coat of arms, painted by the plastic artist Julio Neira and its button is made of mahogany, precious wood.

For nine years, the giant guayabera participates in the Santiago Espirituano -for some people a carnival- because it is dedicated to Santiago Apóstol in its origins.

Sancti Spíritus is the land where the famous shirt was supposedly born and although historians have not reached a consensus about its emergence, the pure-bred Sancti Spiritus citizen defends its paternity.

A shirt of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016) is exhibited in the Casa de la Guayabera, along with more than 200 pieces of that kind, in a regal neoclassical mansion -the Quinta Santa Elena- in the banks of the Yayabo river. (Prensa Latina)