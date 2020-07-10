EU implements several cooperation projects in Cuba

Brussels, Jul 10.- The European Union (EU) is implementing today several cooperation projects in Cuba, related to climate change and agriculture, for an amount of five million euros, according to sources of the regional mechanism.

The package is part of the program called Effort Europe and includes actions to be implemented jointly with civil society and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

These efforts are contemplated in the Crisis Declaration by the Covid-19 issued by the EU and whose scope covers lines such as health response, social impact mitigation and economic reactivation.

Through the program to support the strengthening of agrifood chains at the local level and another on environmental bases for local food sustainability, 260,000 euros were allocated for the purchase of protective and hygiene equipment in the Caribbean nation. While 1.5 million will be used for the purchase of emergency inputs in accelerated food production, through the Local Self-Supply Program for Healthy Eating.

These three initiatives are implemented by the United Nations Development Program in the country.

According to the source, other areas of cooperation are being studied in areas such as energy, drought risks and landslide risks.

The Delegation of the EU in Cuba, together with the Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry, the Neuro-science Center, the National Center for Immunoassay and other entities belonging to the Cuban company BioCubaFarma, are preparing a project on the subject. (Prensa Latina)