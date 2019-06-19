Eighteen British Firms Attend Cuba-UK Entrepreneurial Forum

Havana, Jun 19 .- With the participation of 28 representatives of 18 British companies, the second day of the entrepreneurial forum between the United Kingdom and Cuba is taking place in Havana.

Chaired by Lord David Triesman, co-president of the Cuba Initiative group, the meeting aims to increase knowledge about the two markets and agree on new projects of mutual interest.

Sources from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment noted that Triesman’s agenda includes meetings with executives from several ministries, including those for Energy and Mines, Transportation, and Tourism, as well as the Central Bank of Cuba.

He will also visit facilities of the entrepreneurial group BioCubaFarma and the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM, in Spanish).

According to the information disclosed before the meeting, several presentations are scheduled for today, including a lecture by Deborah Rivas, who is the general director for investments at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade.

At the opening session of the event on Monday, Triesman condemned the tightening of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

He also defended the possibility of further boosting trade between the two countries in the framework of international law in such sectors as energy, food security and tourism, among others.

Some of the companies attending the forum are De La Rue Currency, Bird and Bird, Salamanca Investment Group, Future Fuel and Virgin Atlantic.

At the event, which will close today at Havana’s Hotel Nacional de Cuba, the British official noted that it is an honor to visit Cuba accompanied by representatives of major companies in the United Kingdom.

The Cuban minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, noted that the resumption of the Cuba Initiative marks a historic moment in relations between the two countries.

The Cuba Initiative is a non-governmental and independent agency that supports programs to improve relations between the United Kingdom and Cuba. It was founded in 1995 in response to a request from the two governments in order to promote trade and investments. (PL)