Diaz-Canel recognizes Cuban medical brigade’s work in Mexico

Havana, Jul 25.- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized the work of the second Cuban medical brigade, which collaborated in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

Diaz-Canel congratulated and recognized these healthcare professionals for their work, and for having worthily carried out their duty, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), which reports the arrival of 153 collaborators at Jose Marti International Airport.

‘They are already home!,’ added the MINSAP on Twitter to refer to the healthcare personnel who provided support in Mexico for three months.

Previously, on Thrusday, a first flight arrived with 160 Cuban doctors, and tomorrow the last brigade should return with the rest of the Cuban brigade that concluded its mission in the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, the director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martinez, said on Friday that Cuban staff treated some 70,000 people in Mexico City.

Cuba has sent over 40 brigades to over thirty countries to help fight the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

These are doctors and nurses who are part of the Henry Reeve Contingent, created in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to attend situations of natural disasters and serious epidemics in the world.

Today, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada called for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades of that contingent for their internationalist action in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Prensa Latina)