Diaz-Canel extols work of Cuban doctors in Italy

Havana, May 25 .- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday extolled the work of the Cuban medical brigade that concluded its mission fighting Covid-19 in the Italian region of Lombardy.

The president referred on his Twitter account to the heart-felt tribute the Cuban health professionals received after working in that Italian region for two months.

‘I embrace our #MedicalBrigade that fulfilled an honorable mission in Italy. The #Homeland sees them proudly,’ the head of State twitted.

On Saturday, at Duomo Square, all 36 physicians, 15 nurses and an expert in logistics were honored by authorities from the region, where they treated more than 5,000 patients.

Since they arrived in the city of Crema, which has a population of 34,000, the Cuban medical brigade was welcomed with shows of affection and gratitude, which multiplied as time went by.

Diaz-Canel recalled in his message on Sunday that the history of Cuba’s medical solidarity started 57 years ago in Algeria, where a group of Cuban physicians offered their services for the first time in a foreign country.

Since 1963 to date, more than 420,000 Cuban health workers have rendered their collaboration in 169 countries in more than 600,000 mission, according to sources from the sector.

At present, more than 2,579 Cuban medical collaborators, organized in 28 brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, are fighting Covid-19 in 24 countries, where they joined more than 28,000 medical collaborators who were already working in 59 nations. (Prensa Latina)