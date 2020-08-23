Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban women on anniversary of organization

Havana, Aug 23 .- The president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated the women of the country on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), to be celebrated this Saturday, August 23.

The president highlighted on Twitter their leading role in the confrontation with Covid-19 ‘and in every revolutionary task.

According to Teresa Amarelle, secretary general of the FMC, Cuban women ‘have maintained a responsible and courageous attitude’ in the face of the pandemic, whether in their jobs or in ensuring services and production.

In a conversation with Granma newspaper, Amarelle highlighted the increase in this stage of the agricultural workforce, with more than 130,500 women, and that they make up 61 percent of the staff of the Henry Reeve brigades that have provided assistance in nearly 40 nations and territories.

Referring to the achievements of these six decades, the Secretary General mentioned the majority presence of women deputies in Parliament; the constitutional protection of the right to participate in society under equal conditions, opportunities and possibilities, as well as protection against discrimination and violence of any kind.

It also referred to the work of the Women’s and Family Guidance Houses in all the country’s municipalities, and the partnerships with ministries, mass organizations and other State bodies for the implementation of public policies for the benefit of women and gender equality.(Prensa Latina)