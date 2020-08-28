Demand for Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors supported in France

Paris, Aug 28.- The leader of the Communist Party of France (CPF), Laurent Perea, supported the growing demand to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades that are fighting Covid-19 all over the world.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Perea noted that Cuban medical professionals are taking their solidarity to other countries affected by Covid-19, while the blockade imposed by the United States multiplies the impact of the pandemic on Cuba.

Winning this battle to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades is a way to fight against the murdering blockade and its objective of preventing the arrival of food and medicines in Cuba, according to the member of the CPF National Bureau, who is in charge of relations with Latin America.

Perea repeated the French communists’ support, expressed earlier by other leaders, for a request that has been widely backed up in France by dozens of renowned figures, organizations, trade unions and parties.

The mayor of Saint-Capraise-de-Lalinde, a commune in the southwestern department of Dordogne, noted that it is important to know the reality of Cuba’s humanism and solidarity amid neoliberal media campaigns.

According to Perea, the CPF is committed to strengthening the unity of sectors in France, Europe and the world that are fighting the US-imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for six decades.

The struggle for Cuba and against the blockade is also for Latin America and for all progressive forces that are facing the imperialist aggressions; the peoples are raising and our duty is to accompany them, Perea warned. (Prensa Latina)